This veteran’s day, one organization is helping service members coming back to the state of Iowa.

DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - The Home Base Iowa program focuses on connecting transitioning service members and veterans with career opportunities within the state of Iowa.

It also provides resources to help connect veterans and their families with education and transitioning to a new community.

“Home Base Iowa is a program that encourages military veterans to choose Iowa as their home through job services and relocation resources,” said Brandy Poston, Manager of Talent and Inclusion at Quad Cities Chamber. “And the way that, that’s done is there’s a Home Base Iowa website that connects military veterans and transitioning service members, to employers that have made a pledge to support military veterans.”

The program was established by former Iowa governor, Terry Branstad, and retired general Tim Orr, of the Iowa Army National Guard.

