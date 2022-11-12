Traffic temporarily blocked off for accident on Brady Street

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police responded to a two-vehicle accident Friday night.

Police say officers as well as Davenport Fire and EMS responded to the crash near the intersection of Brady Street and Locust Street at 5:38 p.m.

One person was found with minor injuries, but refused medical help, according to officials. A van and a pick-up truck were involved in the accident.

Traffic on Brady Street near the intersection is temporarily blocked off as police investigate and the vehicles are towed.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

