Traffic temporarily blocked off for accident on Brady Street

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police responded to a two-vehicle accident Friday night.

Police say officers as well as Davenport Fire and EMS responded to the crash near the intersection of Brady Street and Locust Street at 5:38 p.m.

One person was found with minor injuries, but refused medical help, according to officials. A van and a pick-up truck were involved in the accident.

Traffic on Brady Street near the intersection is temporarily blocked off as police investigate and the vehicles are towed.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.