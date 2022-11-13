Precautionary boil order issued for parts of the QCA

The order is for west Davenport and Blue Grass residents
Officials with Iowa American Water say they experience most of its water main breaks during the...
Officials with Iowa American Water say they experience most of its water main breaks during the winter months.(kwqc, iowa american water)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DAVENPORT and BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) - A precautionary boil order has been issued for residents of West Davenport and Blue Grass.

Iowa American Water has reported two water main breaks: one located on W. Central Park Ave. and Elsie; the second at Locust and Jebens.

Crews are working on the scene to make sure the breaks do not spread and to make emergency repairs at both locations.

Impacted customers are those on North and South Lincoln Road north to W. Kimberly Road and south to W. River Drive in Davenport and west to the City of Blue Grass.

The boil order will remain in effect until water quality tests are done and meet state and federal guidelines.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

