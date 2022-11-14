1 rescued from early morning house fire in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was rescued from a Davenport house fire that broke out early Monday.

Around 5:36 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department responded to a fire in the 800 block of East 15th Street.

The first crew on the scene reported smoke on the second floor, and firefighters rescued one person from the second-floor deck with a ground ladder, according to a media release.

Crews put out the fire in the walls on the second floor and continued to check for any hidden flames in the walls, according to the release.

The fire was extinguished in 30 minutes.

The Red Cross was notified and assisted three displaced tenants.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.