1 rescued from early morning house fire in Davenport

The cause of the fire remains under investigation
One person was rescued from a Davenport house fire that broke out early Monday.
One person was rescued from a Davenport house fire that broke out early Monday.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was rescued from a Davenport house fire that broke out early Monday.

Around 5:36 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department responded to a fire in the 800 block of East 15th Street.

The first crew on the scene reported smoke on the second floor, and firefighters rescued one person from the second-floor deck with a ground ladder, according to a media release.

Crews put out the fire in the walls on the second floor and continued to check for any hidden flames in the walls, according to the release.

The fire was extinguished in 30 minutes.

The Red Cross was notified and assisted three displaced tenants.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Day - SNOW!
First Alert Day Tuesday, November 15th, for Accumulating Snow
Smash Pizza opens brick and mortar in Bettendorf
Smash Pizza opens brick-and-mortar in Bettendorf
Officials with Iowa American Water say they experience most of its water main breaks during the...
Precautionary boil order issued for parts of the QCA
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Milder Monday before more cold and snow!
Traffic temporarily blocked off for accident on Brady Street
Traffic temporarily blocked off for accident on Brady Street

Latest News

Common Chord Music in the QC
Common Chord: Music in the QC
First Alert Day - SNOW!
First Alert Day Tuesday, November 15th, for Accumulating Snow
First impactful snow of the season on Tuesday
First impactful snow of the season on Tuesday
First look at Tuesday's snowfall forecast