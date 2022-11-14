3 children kidnapped by family member in S.C., authorities say

From left: Authorities say 7-year-old Roy’Ale Dean, 5-year-old Ta’Zarlah McKinney and...
From left: Authorities say 7-year-old Roy’Ale Dean, 5-year-old Ta’Zarlah McKinney and 9-month-old Ja’Hanie McKinney were taken by a family member on Sunday.(Source: York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Three young children were kidnapped by a family member in South Carolina on Sunday morning, authorities said.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, 7-year-old Roy’Ale Dean, 5-year-old Ta’Zarlah McKinney and 9-month-old Ja’Hanie McKinney were taken by 23-year-old Jami’La Earvin.

Authorities said Earvin did not have permission to take the children. They are believed to be in a 2012 tan Nissan Altima with temporary South Carolina tag IV1023V.

The children were taken from an apartment on Bromley Village Drive in Fort Mill, according to law enforcement.

Family members said they have not been able to get in contact with Earvin. The car seats, changes of clothes, and formula for the infant were left behind, the sheriff’s office said.

A request for an Amber Alert has been submitted to the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division. Anyone with information on the children’s whereabouts should call 911.

