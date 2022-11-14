Boil advisory extended for parts of West Davenport and Blue Grass

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - A precautionary boil advisory has been extended for residents in West Davenport and Blue Grass.

The advisory went into effect Saturday morning due to two water main breaks.

The emergency repairs to the water mains were completed Saturday afternoon. Iowa American Water issued a boil advisory as a precaution and notified the Iowa Department of Natural Resources on Saturday.

Impacted customers are those on North and South Lincoln Road north to West Kimberly Road and south to West River Drive in Davenport and west to the City of Blue Grass.

Initial tests results received late this afternoon confirmed water samples collected Saturday afternoon met all federal and state water quality regulations, however, at the guidance of the IDNR, Iowa American Water will collect and test additional water samples over the next 48 hours as a safeguard for customers prior to lifting the advisory.

Affected customers in West Davenport and Blue Grass will be notified when the precautionary boil advisory is lifted via Iowa American Water’s customer notification system. Impacted customers will receive a phone call, email, or text message based on their contact information the company has on file.

Customers should continue to bring any water used for consumption to a rolling boil for five minutes before using it for drinking or cooking. Water can be used for showering, laundry, and other nonconsumption use, according to Iowa American Water.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.