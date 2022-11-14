Davenport man led officers on high-speed chase Sunday, police say

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested early Sunday after police say he lead them on a high-speed chase.

Dennis Maurice Banks, 33, is charged with eluding, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison, driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor, assault on persons in certain occupations, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison, and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor.

A judge set his bond at $10,000 cash-only. Banks has a preliminary hearing Nov. 22.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Around 1:26 a.m. Sunday, Davenport officers were on patrol in the 3200 block of Harrison Street when they saw a red 2012 Dodge Durango that had no license plates/paper tag in the rear and tried to pull it over.

As the Dodge Durango turned westbound on West 32nd Street, it turned southbound in an alleyway and conducted a 3-point turn in the alleyway and began heading towards a patrol vehicle.

Officers initiated contact with the side of the vehicle in an attempt to stop the car, but it did not stop and continued to drive through the contact and turned in the squad car’s direction as it did so.

The squad car was damaged, but no injuries were reported.

The Dodge Durango headed northbound on Harrison Street then went westbound on West 35th Street. During the chase, the vehicle was driving 85 mph in a 35 mph zone.

The vehicle also failed to stop at several intersections and stop signs throughout the chase.

The vehicle became inoperable when it went through a yard in the 900 block of Fillmore Street. Banks ran from the vehicle and was chased by officers.

He went into an apartment and shut a secured security door on the pursuing officer, which had to be breached to make entry.

Officers made several commands for any occupants inside the apartment to come out, but received no answer.

Officers obtained a search warrant and found Banks after breaching the front door.

Banks is barred from driving as a habitual offender, according to the affidavit.

Less than 24 hours earlier, Banks was arrested on charges of operating under the influence - second offense and driving while barred.

According to an arrest affidavit in that case:

Around 2:15 a.m. Saturday, a state trooper saw the red Dodge Durango that had no registration plates and the rear driver’s side light partially on Highway 61.

The trooper pulled the vehicle over as it got onto Interstate 80 westbound. The vehicle stopped under the overpass.

While speaking with Banks at the window of the Dodge Durango, the trooper noticed alcohol on his breath, had watery, bloodshot eyes and was slow to respond.

Banks admitted to drinking earlier in the night.

He showed signs of impairment on a field sobriety test and had a blood alcohol content of .009.

When taken to the Scott County Jail, he refused to give a breath sample, according to the affidavit.

Court records show he was released after posting a $4,000 surety bond.

