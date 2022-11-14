First Alert Day Tuesday, November 15th, for Accumulating Snow

1 to 3 Inches a possibility
First Alert Day - SNOW!
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A First Alert Day will be in effect all day Tuesday, from 12 a.m. Tuesday to 12 a.m. Wednesday for accumulating snow. Right now the system

looks to arrive late Monday night with snow that will affect both Tuesday commutes with potentially slick accumulations of 1 to 2, to

as much as 3 inches. These totals will be obtained due to additional snow falling on Wednesday, but this second round won’t be as

intense as Tuesday’s round and additional accumulations look to be lighter in nature. If this snow materializes it will have an impact on road conditions across the area, and

depending on the snowfall rate could impede visibility, as well. There is still time for this system to develop and

change so stay tuned for the latest updates to the forecast.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Milder Monday before more cold and snow!

