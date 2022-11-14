First impactful snow of the season on Tuesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Mostly cloudy skies is how we will start out the new work week. This will keep high to the 30s and 40s. All eyes then turn to Tuesday as our first impactful snow of the season arrives. Light snow will break out before sunrise on Tuesday and cointine all day and through part of Wednesday. Snowfall amounts will end up between 1″-3″. Since it is our first snow and we haven’t driven on it in a while a First Alert Day is in effect on Tuesday. Snow showers may even linger into Wednesday afternoon before a cold front moves through. This will bring even colder temps to the area with highs only in the mid to low 20s by Friday!

TODAY: Overcast. High: 40º. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with snow showers developing towards sunrise. Low: 29º Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Light snow. High: 36º.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.