Police: Toddler found dead after Walcott house fire

WALCOTT, Iowa (KWQC) - Walcott Police report a child was found dead after a mobile house fire Monday.

Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call for a mobile home fire at 2:38 a.m., police said. Walcott Fire Department and Blue Grass Fire Department responded to the structure fire at a Walcott mobile home park and six occupants of the house made it out of the home.

Officials say a 2-year-old did not escape the home and was found dead in a back bedroom.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and is still under investigation by the Iowa State Fire Marshall, according to a press release.

Scott County Sheriff’s Department, Walcott Police Department, Durant Ambulance, Medic EMS, and Iowa State Fire Marshall’s Office also assisted on scene.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

