Suspect in fatal Rock Island hit-and-run crash in custody

Police on Nov. 7 obtained an arrest warrant for Marcus C. Holmes, 33, for reckless homicide, two counts of failure to report an accident involving injury, and unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle.(KWQC/Rock Island County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A man wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead earlier this month is now in custody.

Rock Island County court records show Marcus C. Holmes, 33, appeared Saturday on charges of reckless homicide, unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and two counts of failure to report an accident involving injury.

A judge set his bond at $1 million. Holmes has a preliminary hearing Nov. 29.

Rock Island police have named a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead earlier this month.

Just before 4 p.m. Nov. 1, police responded to a fatal crash at Route 92 and the off-ramp of the Stanley Talbot Memorial Bridge.

Officers found a Chevrolet Aveo and Hyundai Azera with heavy damage from the collision, police said.

Abbott Lee Perry, 52, the driver of the Aveo, was extricated from the vehicle and transported to UnityPoint Trinity Hospital where he was pronounced dead,

An occupant of the Azera was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Witnesses to the crash reported that the driver of the Azera, later identified as Holmes, got out of the car and left the scene.

Police said the vehicle had been reported stolen in Rock Island on Oct. 30.

Holmes was named as a suspect several days after the crash.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

