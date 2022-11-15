C & S Antique Mall

C & S Antique Mall
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -C & S Antique Mall offers two levels and over 55 dealers with a wide range of furniture, collectibles, and unique gifts.

Cindy Hancock discusses the business located at 705 West Main Street, Geneseo, IL, and invites viewers to the upcoming Christmas Open House event to be held Nov. 19-20.

For more information, visit https://www.csantiquemall.com/ or call 309-944-9700.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smash Pizza opens brick and mortar in Bettendorf
Smash Pizza opens brick-and-mortar in Bettendorf
First Alert Day - SNOW!
First Alert Day Tuesday for accumulating snow
Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda foreman...
Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says
Police: Toddler found dead after Walcott house fire
Police: Toddler found dead after Walcott house fire
One person was rescued from a Davenport house fire that broke out early Monday.
1 rescued from early morning house fire in Davenport

Latest News

Renaissance Resale Boutique
Renaissance Resale Boutique
NOSH Good Mood Foods messaging about the enemies of having a strong immune system during winter...
How to strengthen the immune system during winter virus season
Just Meshing Things Up for the holidays
Just Meshing Things Up for the holidays
Farmhouse Treats
Farmhouse Treats