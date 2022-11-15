The Clothing Co.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Paula Sands Live has spent some time exploring the newest addition to LeClaire--the four businesses inside “Root 67″ which is a 127-year-old refurbished building.

Today’s focus is on The Clothing Company with owner Katie Thompson as the guest. It is a curated collection of 14 small businesses specializing in women’s clothing and accessories. The business celebrated a Grand Opening on Nov. 5.

For more information, see the shops Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100087119727053 or email Katie@themarketqc.com.

