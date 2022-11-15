LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -Cody Rose Flower Company, 423 North Cody Road, was recently established in downtown LeClaire in 2022.

The owner and founder, Natasha Wahlig, specializes in wedding arrangements and floral decoration, and has over 12 years of experience.

The business offers everyday arrangements, sympathy flowers, plants, gifts, balloons, and same-day delivery to the Quad Cities area with a specialty in weddings. A hands-on Bouquet Bar can be booked for birthdays,

girls night out gatherings or other occasions.

For more information, visit the website at https://www.codyroseflowerco.com/, call 563-424-0718 or email codyroseflowerco@gmail.com.

