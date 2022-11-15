Donate food for a chance to view rare locomotives in Silvis

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - The Railroading Heritage of Midwestern America (RRHMA) is offering an opportunity to be part of a rare event in the Quad Cities. and you have a chance to win free tickets.

The railroad shop in Silvis just announced the delivery of three famous locomotives from the Union Pacific railroad. The delivery train is scheduled to arrive in Silvis from Cheyenne, Wyoming on Nov. 19th with a private, ticketed event to view them on Nov. 20.

The donation includes the Challenger UP 3985, Centennial UP 6936, & Santa Fe-type UP 5511. According to a news release, the Challenger UP 3985 is one of only two Challenger-type steam locomotives still in existence, and the only one to have operated in excursion service. The Centennial UP 6936 was the last remaining operational Centennial-type locomotive for several decades, at which time it was also the largest operational diesel-electric locomotive in the world. The UP 5511 is a Santa-Fe type steam locomotive and the last remaining member of its class, TTT-6. The Railroading Heritage of Midwestern America plans to restore these locomotives to operating condition at its new facility located in Silvis, Illinois.

To celebrate the delivery of these historic locomotives, RRHMA is offering an exclusive event to tour the shop and view the locomotives for a donation of $250.00 toward the restoration project. Each two-hour event will include a one hour guided tour of the Historic Silvis Shops, free time to explore the locomotives and equipment, and lunch provided by the CSSPA #6988 locomotive team. The event time slots on Nov. 20 are at 10:00 a.m., noon, or 2:00 p.m. at 1102 2nd Avenue North, Silvis.

To purchase tickets use this link: https://www.showclix.com/events/8813

In addition, you could win two tickets by donating to the Silvis Thanksgiving Food Drive. Donate three or more non-perishable food items at Silvis City Hall by 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 and you will be entered into a drawing to win two train tour tickets.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.