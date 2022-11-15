Farmhouse Treats

Farmhouse Treats
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
VIOLA, Ill. (KWQC) -Farmhouse Treats is a small, hobby business operating out of homes in Viola, Illinois that was born out of a shared love of baking between a mother, her daughter, and a daughter-in-law.

Teresa Bell, Ashlee Doonan, and Brittany Bell so enjoyed making delicious and highly decorated Christmas cookies, it led to the launch of Farmhouse Treats.

The trio create cupcakes and cookies that can be customized or personalized based on an idea or picture of what you want.

Farmhouse Treats recommends that interested customers send a message via their Facebook group page to inquire about getting a quote here.

