First impactful snow of the season today

Accumulating snow likely today into Wednesday. Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT DAY
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:27 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - A First Alert Day is in effect for our first impactful snow of the season.  Areas along and south of I-80 will see around an inch prior to sunrise creating a slippery morning commute for some areas.  Snow showers will continue off and on all day with everyone picking up 1″-2″.  Temps will remain in the low 30s through the next 48 hours.  Another dusting to a full inch of snow is possible on Wednesday, but it won’t be an all day affair like today.  A front will arrive on Thursday sending an arctic blast into the region by the weekend.  Highs will only be in the 20s on Friday and Saturday and Saturday morning wind chills will be in the single digits for the Festival of Trees parade.

TODAY: Snow 1″-2″. High: 33º. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy.  Low: 30º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Light snow. High: 34º.

