Genesis Remembrance Tree lights up for 19th consecutive year

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Genesis Remembrance Tree was lit up for the 19th consecutive year on Monday evening.

A ceremony was held before hand to honor those who have passed away as the holiday season is upon us.

Executive Director of Genesis Health Systems home, patient, and senior services Glen Roebuck says this event is about giving people the opportunity to remember their loved ones at the beginning of the holiday season.

“The remembrance tree is all about giving people an opportunity, who have experienced loss to come together prior to the holidays, for an appropriate moment of remembrance and grieving.” Roebuck said. “But also the opportunity to recognize and honor those who may no longer be here this holiday season, and help them launch what will be a successful and and positively memorable holiday season.”

He goes on to say that people grieve in different ways and at different paces so this event is a way to show respect and support for loved ones no matter where they are at in their grieving process.

“Everyone grieves differently in every year, we have people who are here to honor someone who has recently passed within the last year, and this will be their first holiday season without them,” Roebuck said. “Every year, we see lots of people who come back year after year after year, who are recognizing that person and purposefully making the choice to be part of this evenings recognition so that they have a meaningful and enjoyable holiday season.”

