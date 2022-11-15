Genesis Remembrance Tree lights up for 19th consecutive year

The tree can be seen at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf
The lighted tree at the Genesis Tree of Remembrance ceremony on Monday, November 14.
The lighted tree at the Genesis Tree of Remembrance ceremony on Monday, November 14.(KWQC STAFF)
By Danny Whiskeyman
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Genesis Remembrance Tree was lit up for the 19th consecutive year on Monday evening.

A ceremony was held before hand to honor those who have passed away as the holiday season is upon us.

Executive Director of Genesis Health Systems home, patient, and senior services Glen Roebuck says this event is about giving people the opportunity to remember their loved ones at the beginning of the holiday season.

“The remembrance tree is all about giving people an opportunity, who have experienced loss to come together prior to the holidays, for an appropriate moment of remembrance and grieving.” Roebuck said. “But also the opportunity to recognize and honor those who may no longer be here this holiday season, and help them launch what will be a successful and and positively memorable holiday season.”

He goes on to say that people grieve in different ways and at different paces so this event is a way to show respect and support for loved ones no matter where they are at in their grieving process.

“Everyone grieves differently in every year, we have people who are here to honor someone who has recently passed within the last year, and this will be their first holiday season without them,” Roebuck said. “Every year, we see lots of people who come back year after year after year, who are recognizing that person and purposefully making the choice to be part of this evenings recognition so that they have a meaningful and enjoyable holiday season.”

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smash Pizza opens brick and mortar in Bettendorf
Smash Pizza opens brick-and-mortar in Bettendorf
First Alert Day - SNOW!
First Alert Day Tuesday for accumulating snow
A toddler was found dead following a mobile home fire early Monday in Walcott, police said.
Police: Toddler found dead after Walcott house fire
Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda foreman...
Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says
One person was rescued from a Davenport house fire that broke out early Monday.
1 rescued from early morning house fire in Davenport

Latest News

Union Pacific Railroad donating historic equipment. (PRNewsfoto/Union Pacific Corporation)
Donate food for a chance to view rare locomotives in Silvis
Muscatine Power and Water expands into solar power
A toddler was found dead following a mobile home fire early Monday in Walcott, police said.
Police: Toddler found dead after Walcott house fire
First Alert Day - SNOW!
First Alert Day Tuesday for accumulating snow