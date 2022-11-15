Have a holiday pop-up home party to benefit Argrow’s House

Argrow's House holiday gift sets and more
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The non-profit, Argrow’s House, is expanding on their holiday offerings this year including a chance for supporters to host Holiday Home Pop-Up Parties.

Dr. Kit Ford discusses the mission of the group and explains how the parties can be an opportunity to grab friends, neighbors, family and colleagues while Argrow’s brings their shop to the gathering.

There are free gifts for hosting such a party.

Argrow’s House now has many wonderful gift ideas in their products collection including Holiday Grab Bags, Christmas Gift Sets, Corporate Thank You gift sets, and more.

For more information or to schedule a party, visit Argrow’s House website here, call 563-528-0892 or email info@argrowshouse.org. Follow the non-profit on Facebook here.

Argrow’s House is a nurturing community and social enterprise supporting female survivors of domestic abuse or sexual violence. The storefront location is at 2313 44th Street, Moline.

