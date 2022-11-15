DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Justice Jacobs, owner The Healing Touch Massage Studio, informs the audience about the story of why she opened the business and services offered.

The studio features the many treatment options including deep tissue massage, migraine tension relief, cupping, CBD, hot towels for feet and back, heated tables, eye mask, memory foam neck roll, athletic massages, couple massages, and relaxation techniques specific to client needs.

Jacobs discusses an upcoming promotion, a Black Friday gift card special that will run Nov. 25, 2022 through Jan. 1, 2023.

The Healing Touch Massage Studio is located at 903 East Kimberly Road, Suite 18, Davenport.

For more information, visit the website at https://www.thehealingtouchstudio.com or call 563-543-9143.

