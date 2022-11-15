How to strengthen the immune system during winter virus season

Sugar, stress, and sleep deprivation weaken our ability to fight off illness
NOSH Good Mood Foods
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -NOSH Good Mood Food is a shopping destination in Geneseo for all things natural, organic, specialty, and healthful. The mission behind the store is really meant to embody a lifestyle.

Tina Hernandez, NOSH Good Mood Food, discusses the store’s philosophy about food, especially during the holiday season. The relationship between food and health is also addressed with a reminder about the enemies of a strong immune system during the winter virus season: sugar, stress, and a lack of sleep.

NOSH Good Mood Foods is located at 804 South Oakwood Avenue, Geneseo.

For more information, visit the website at https://noshgeneseo.com/ or call 1-309-945-8624. Follow the retailer on Facebook here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smash Pizza opens brick and mortar in Bettendorf
Smash Pizza opens brick-and-mortar in Bettendorf
First Alert Day - SNOW!
First Alert Day Tuesday for accumulating snow
Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda foreman...
Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says
Police: Toddler found dead after Walcott house fire
Police: Toddler found dead after Walcott house fire
One person was rescued from a Davenport house fire that broke out early Monday.
1 rescued from early morning house fire in Davenport

Latest News

Renaissance Resale Boutique
Renaissance Resale Boutique
Just Meshing Things Up for the holidays
Just Meshing Things Up for the holidays
Farmhouse Treats
Farmhouse Treats
C & S Antique Mall visits PSL
C & S Antique Mall