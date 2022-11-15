How to strengthen the immune system during winter virus season

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -NOSH Good Mood Food is a shopping destination in Geneseo for all things natural, organic, specialty, and healthful. The mission behind the store is really meant to embody a lifestyle.

Tina Hernandez, NOSH Good Mood Food, discusses the store’s philosophy about food, especially during the holiday season. The relationship between food and health is also addressed with a reminder about the enemies of a strong immune system during the winter virus season: sugar, stress, and a lack of sleep.

NOSH Good Mood Foods is located at 804 South Oakwood Avenue, Geneseo.

For more information, visit the website at https://noshgeneseo.com/ or call 1-309-945-8624. Follow the retailer on Facebook here.

