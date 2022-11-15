Just Meshing Things Up for the holidays

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Most of us love seasonal wreaths on a door, mantle or a wall--especially as we get into the Christmas and winter holiday season.

Rhonda Williams of Muscatine has started a business of all handmade wreaths and other creations using mesh and ribbon. The business (out of her home and online in her Etsy Shop) is Just Meshing Things Up.

Find out more about Williams and her business on Facebook here or call 319-530-4747.

