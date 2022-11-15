Meatless main meals

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It’s easy to over-indulge during the busy holiday season, but adding a meatless meal each week can help you stay on track. The idea is to focus on fueling up with fiber by choosing veggie-forward entrees.

Hy-Vee registered dietitian Nina Struss RD, LD, teaches viewers how to choose nutrient-dense meatless ingredients and demonstrate a tasty meatless dinner the whole family will enjoy. She also demos making Spinach and Vegetable Stuffed Shells (recipe link HERE).

Some of the talking points to back up the advice to go meatless at some meals during the week include:

Consuming a plant-based diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans and legumes can have big benefits for your health because these foods are high in fiber and are great sources of vitamins and other nutrients.

Eating more plant-based foods can improve heart health and reduce the risk of heart disease.

Eating plant-based generally results in consuming fewer calories, which can promote maintaining a healthy weight.

Plant-based foods can provide all the protein you need in a day through beans, nuts, soy and other veggies.

Eating meatless meals can add up to big savings. Animal protein is typically the most expensive part of the food budget. Eating meatless meals can be an economical way to save!

See more information on the topic of meatless meals in the November 2022 Seasons magazine: https://seasons.hy-vee.com/meatless-mains

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.