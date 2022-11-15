MLK Center to kick off 33rd Annual Thanksgiving meal event

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center will hold its 33rd Annual Thanksgiving meals event Friday.

The center, located at 630 9th St., will deliver free meals and provide curbside pickup from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday and from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Dine-in service will not be available this year

The center’s goal this year is to give away 5,000 free meals, compared to 3,500 in 2021.

“It is truly an honor to be able to provide free Thanksgiving meals to our Quad Cities community for the 33rd straight year,” Executive Director Jerry Jones said. “We’re able to do this because of incredible support from donors, partners and volunteers. In fact, this year, one of our long-time volunteers will be smoking all of the turkey meat!”

Curbside service will be from the parking lot on the west side of the building

The center asks you to call 309-732-2999 to request delivery of 25 or more meals to Davenport, Bettendorf, East Moline, Moline, Milan, and Rock Island. Meals include turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, green beans, corn, cranberry sauce, and dessert.

