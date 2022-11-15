Renaissance Resale Boutique

Renaissance Resale Boutique
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) -It is the time of year that you want to add some designer pieces to your wardrobe--like a cozy sweater, snazzy fashion boots, or a high-quality handbag.

Consignment shopping is smart in so many ways. Saving money on high-end, designer quality merchandise is a big one--as well as sustainability (versus buying low-quality, disposable, fast fashion).

Renaissance Resale Boutique in Clinton is a retail space that you need to check out to pursue these goals.

Misty Kock, Renaissance Resale Boutique, talks about the store and its top-quality offerings including department, specialty and boutique-quality brands. There is a special emphasis on the local vendors that offer brand-new products that make wonderful gifts, as well.

Renaissance Resale Boutique is located at 2319 North 2nd Street, Clinton.

For more information about shopping or becoming established as a consignor, visit the business Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/renaissanceresaleboutique/ or call 563-242-0958.

