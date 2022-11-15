Sweet Tooth Snacks

Sweet Tooth Snacks
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Sweet Tooth Snacks is an ideal destination for popcorn and all things snacking.

In addition to everyday snacks, they specialize in personalized items for gifting and special occasions like weddings, events, and corporate gifting.

For more information or to shop, visit the store location at 3012 East 53rd Street, Davenport or email jody@sweettoothsnacks.net.

https://www.facebook.com/sweettoothsnacks

