DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Sweet Tooth Snacks is an ideal destination for popcorn and all things snacking.

In addition to everyday snacks, they specialize in personalized items for gifting and special occasions like weddings, events, and corporate gifting.

For more information or to shop, visit the store location at 3012 East 53rd Street, Davenport or email jody@sweettoothsnacks.net.

https://www.facebook.com/sweettoothsnacks

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.