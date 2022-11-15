Walmart offers to pay $3.1 billion to settle opioid lawsuits

In this Feb. 18, 2020 file photo, the logo for Walmart appears above a trading post on the...
In this Feb. 18, 2020 file photo, the logo for Walmart appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York. Walmart reports quarterly financial results reports quarterly financial results Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Retail giant Walmart on Tuesday become the latest major player in the drug industry to announce a plan to settle lawsuits filed by state and local governments over the toll of powerful prescription opioids sold at its pharmacies with state and local governments across the U.S.

The $3.1 billion proposal follows similar announcements Nov. 2 from the two largest U.S. pharmacy chains, CVS Health and Walgreen Co., which each said they would pay about $5 billion.

The deals are the product of negotiations with a group of state attorneys general, but they are not final. The CVS and Walgreens deals would have to be accepted first by a critical mass of state and local governments before they are completed. Walmart’s plan would have to be approved by 43 states. The formal process has not yet begun.

The national pharmacies join some of the biggest drugmakers and drug distributors in settling complex lawsuits over their alleged roles in an opioid overdose epidemic that has been linked to more than 500,000 deaths in the U.S. over the past two decades.

The tally of proposed and finalized settlements in recent years is more than $50 billion, with most of that to be used by governments to combat the crisis.

In the 2000s, most fatal opioid overdoses involved prescription drugs such as OxyContin and generic oxycodone. After governments, doctors and companies took steps to make them harder to obtain, people addicted to the drugs increasingly turned to heroin, which proved more deadly.

In recent years, opioid deaths have soared to record levels around 80,000 a year. Most of those deaths involve illicitly produced version of the powerful lab-made drug fentanyl, which is appearing throughout the U.S. supply of illegal drugs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smash Pizza opens brick and mortar in Bettendorf
Smash Pizza opens brick-and-mortar in Bettendorf
First Alert Day - SNOW!
First Alert Day Tuesday for accumulating snow
Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda foreman...
Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says
Police: Toddler found dead after Walcott house fire
Police: Toddler found dead after Walcott house fire
John Aniston arrives at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies at 89

Latest News

Joe Biden expects to press G-20 to hold tough on Russia over the Ukraine war.
G-20 to hold tough on Russia, urge end to Ukraine war
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook,...
Zelenskyy: Battle for Kherson was D-Day-like watershed
Some U.S. tech titans might slip down the ranks of the world's wealthiest people.
Will US tech titans stay among world's richest men?
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3,...
Trump prepares to launch third campaign for the White House