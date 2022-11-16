East Moline Police: Sgt. Lind discharged from hospital

East Moline Police Sgt. William Lind.
East Moline Police Sgt. William Lind.(KWQC/East Moline Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline Sergeant William Lind was discharged from OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria on Wednesday, according to police.

Sgt. Lind was transported to a residential rehabilitation facility in the Quad City Area.

In a media release, police said this is a big milestone in Lind’s recovery.

“This is a great moment in the progress of Sergeant Lind’s recovery after 3 ½ weeks in Peoria, IL. Although this news is exciting to all of us, there is still a long road ahead and our prayers continue for a full recovery. Once again, the support from everyone has been tremendous and continues daily. Thank you!”

