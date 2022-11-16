Grandview-Sampson intersection open to traffic in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Grandview Avenue intersection with South Houser and Sampson streets in Muscatine is now open to traffic.

The barricades were removed Wednesdya morning by prime contractor Heuer Construction after the completion of landscaping and utility work, city officials said in a media release.

Opening the intersection also means a change in traffic control as the intersection is now a two-way stop coming off of Sampson and off of South Houser, officials said.

Traffic on Grandview Avenue does not stop. Temporary stop signs were placed on Grandview Avenue as work on the intersection was underway, officials said.

Construction work will continue in the Grandview Avenue corridor throughout the winter and into the spring.

City officials remind drivers that the area remains a construction zone with a 25-mph speed limit. Fines are doubled in the work area.

Work on remaining sidewalks and landscaping will continue through Spring 2023.

