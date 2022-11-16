Iowa American Water lifts boil advisory for parts of West Davenport and Blue Grass

Water drinking fountain.
(Stock image- Storyblocks)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:08 AM CST
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa American Water has lifted a precautionary boil advisory for all customers located in the affected areas of West Davenport and Blue Grass due to two large water main breaks Saturday morning.

According to a press release, water quality tests have confirmed that the water continues to meet all U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Safe Drinking Water Act and Iowa Department of Natural Resources regulations.

Affected customers are being notified of the lifted boil advisory via Iowa American Water’s customer notification system.

