Muscatine Community College holds “Agriculture Day” for local high schoolers

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - To avoid a drop in enrollment, Muscatine Community College taught local high schoolers about career opportunities in agriculture, as part of the college’s “Agriculture Visit Day”.

Dozens of students participated in the visit day - something Julia Dieckman, an agriculture instructor with EICC, says she was grateful to see.

“We need the workforce to continue to produce those products, produce those services so we can continue on with our food security,” Dieckman said, “The agriculture industry really needs employees, just like most industries. So, how can we get those skills that are really applied, how can we get them the skills that they are going to be able to work with people? We’re doing more with what kind of speakers we can have come in and share the basic skills they have to learn.”

As part of the special day, students listened to speakers and took part in break-out sessions to learn more about MCC’s agriculture program.

“We have a very interactive curriculum, so our students do internships every semester in some of those programs. They are getting a lot of experience. Business experience, network experience...so they can go out and be successful in their jobs,” Dieckman said.

MCC student Morgan Nowak said it was the potential internship opportunities that drew him to enroll at Muscatine Community College.

“[The internships] have really shown me a new part of agriculture that I didn’t know about. It benefits you because you get to work in a different atmosphere to prepare you for the future places you are going to be in life. I think it is great to get out there and experience new things,” Nowak shared.

“Muscatine was one of the few colleges that had my major of agricultural education, so I was like I might as well take this opportunity to check it out and see where it leads me,” added student Lilly Clark.

Program leaders said the day was a chance for students to learn and see how they can impact the future of ag.

“We hope that potential students can learn about our agricultural programs, learn about opportunities within the agriculture industry, and also just learn about EICC in general. Within agriculture, we are feeding the world, we are supplying fuel, supplying fiber, so without that we don’t survive,” Dieckman said.

The internships students receive through MCC are paid. Dieckman said students usually earn more in the internship than they spend on tuition.

Iowa is the leading producer of pork, corn, and eggs according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

