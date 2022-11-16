Post Traumatic Purpose seminar supports first responders in the QCA

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A new course called “Post Traumatic Purpose’ has made it’s way to the Quad Cities and is geared towards raising awareness around mental health challenges that first responders are faced with.

This course takes a deeper dive into how to recognize and handle mental health challenges before it’s too late.

Travis Howze created the Post Traumatic Purpose seminar in hopes of changing the stigma around mental health for first responders. He says, the things first responders see while on the job typically stay with them for their entire careers and beyond.

“Unfortunately in this line of work, it follows you home,” Howze said. “The problem is this: we have a horrible lack of communication with our family members, with therapists and doctors, people that can truly help us and help us take that pack off a little bit in less than lighten that load a little bit. We don’t do that. The problem with us is we internalize everything our entire careers.”

This stigma has led to generations upon generations passing down the belief that asking for help is a sign of weakness.

“What we need to do is do a better job at taking care of one another because when I was on the job, I wasn’t that guy that would would take care of my people,” Howze said. “Unfortunately, I was a guy that did quite the opposite. And I don’t want to see that happen to anybody else. Because this can be corrected, and it just takes people getting out there speaking about it and learning about it. And thank goodness, we’re at a point now where the shift has been so massive in our thinking that it’s been welcomed, where six years ago when I started this, it wasn’t as welcome.”

One firefighter with the East Moline Fire Department spoke after the seminar about how his view of PTSD and mental health had changed.

“It’s a very real thing. Everyone goes through it differently,” Connor Benson said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re young or old. Some people experience things differently but it very real and it happens to everybody whether their prepared for it or not. Sometimes it creeps up on ya and sometimes it manifests later in life and that we should always be taking care of our mind and mental health.”

There are still four more sessions on both Wednesday and Thursday. Each day there is a session at 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Vibrant Arena in Moline. If you’re a first responder or a family member of a first responder and want to register, visit mabas43peersupport.org/events

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.