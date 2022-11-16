Scott County ballot recount continues Thursday

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The administrative recount in Scott County will continue with a ballot hand count at 8 a.m. Thursday, Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins said.

“We will continue the process to ensure every legal ballot is counted,” she said in a media release.

The recount began Tuesday after an internal audit determined that “the numbers do not reconcile.”

“At this time, the discrepancy is 2% (470 ballots) of the total absentee and special voters precinct ballots,” Tompkins said Friday. “Therefore, to ensure accurate results, I would like to conduct an administrative recount.”

On Nov. 10, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate posted on Facebook that “thanks to the checks and balances we have in place, we discovered an error in the tabulation of Scott County’s absentee ballot numbers.”

“I’m calling on the county to conduct an administrative recount ASAP,” Pate said in the post. “We will ensure the integrity of Iowa’s elections is maintained.

