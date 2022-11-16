Snow showers continue off/on into Wednesday

Flurries Thursday then MUCH colder air into the weekend
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - After picking up our first inch of snow of the season in many locations we will add another dusting to one inch today as scattered snow showers will stick around.  Highs will hover right around freezing causing a few slick spots in our northern most counties this morning and again this evening. A strong front will arrive on Thursday leading to additional flurries or snow showers before a surge of cold air arrives.  Friday and Saturday will be cold with most areas not getting out of the 20s for the first time since early March.  There is some good news though, temps look to moderate next week getting above freezing.  We also may be watching for a system to impact our area around the Thanksgiving holiday.

TODAY: Snow showers. High: 33º. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy.  Low: 23º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Flurries and breezy. High: 32º.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toddler was found dead following a mobile home fire early Monday in Walcott, police said.
Police: Toddler found dead after Walcott house fire
Nessiah Treverne Clark, of Davenport, 21, is charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a...
Davenport man charged in shooting that injured man
Smash Pizza opens brick and mortar in Bettendorf
Smash Pizza opens brick-and-mortar in Bettendorf
First Alert Day - SNOW!
First Alert Day Tuesday for accumulating snow
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Snow showers continue off/on into Wednesday

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Snow showers continue off/on into Wednesday
Snow covered roads this morning
Snow covered roads this morning
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
First impactful snow of the season on Tuesday
First impactful snow of the season on Tuesday
First impactful snow of the season on Tuesday