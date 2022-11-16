Trending 2022 holiday fashions

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Today’s Paula Sands Live features a four-part spring fashion show starring Maxx Models and Talent.

Holly Bell from Maxx Models and Talent emcees as six of her beautiful models (Mary, Connie, Hope, Mandy, Pam, and Stephanie ) show off clothing from three local boutiques and department stores. The fashion choices truly highlight many of the current dominating trends appropriate for at-home, work, or party holiday gatherings.

Participating retailers:

  • Katsch Boutique
  • Dillards
  • Four Seasons

Maxx Models and Talent is located at Renwick Mansion at 901 Tremont, Davenport. To contact the agency, call 563-359-5005 or visit the website at http://maxxmodels.org/.

