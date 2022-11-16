Water leak impacts Rock Island Arsenal services

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. (KWQC) - A water main break was reported Wednesday on North Avenue on the Rock Island Arsenal.

According to a media release, recreational and non-emergency garrison services and programs are temporarily closed.

The Post Exchange and Commissary remain open at this time, according to the release.

According to the release, North Avenue will be closed between Building 64 and Building 62. All traffic should seek alternate routes using Rodman Avenue.

