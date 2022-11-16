Water leak impacts Rock Island Arsenal services

A water main break was reported Wednesday on North Avenue on the Rock Island Arsenal.
A water main break was reported Wednesday on North Avenue on the Rock Island Arsenal.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. (KWQC) - A water main break was reported Wednesday on North Avenue on the Rock Island Arsenal.

According to a media release, recreational and non-emergency garrison services and programs are temporarily closed.

The Post Exchange and Commissary remain open at this time, according to the release.

According to the release, North Avenue will be closed between Building 64 and Building 62. All traffic should seek alternate routes using Rodman Avenue.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toddler was found dead following a mobile home fire early Monday in Walcott, police said.
Police: Toddler found dead after Walcott house fire
Nessiah Treverne Clark, of Davenport, 21, is charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a...
Davenport man charged in shooting that injured man
Smash Pizza opens brick and mortar in Bettendorf
Smash Pizza opens brick-and-mortar in Bettendorf
Union Pacific Railroad donating historic equipment. (PRNewsfoto/Union Pacific Corporation)
Donate food for a chance to view rare locomotives in Silvis
First Alert Day - SNOW!
First Alert Day Tuesday for accumulating snow

Latest News

The administrative recount in Scott County will continue with a ballot hand count at 8 a.m....
Scott County ballot recount continues Thursday
The Grandview Avenue intersection with South Houser and Sampson streets in Muscatine is now...
Grandview-Sampson intersection open to traffic in Muscatine
First Alert Forecast 11/16/22: Snow showers continue off/on Wednesday
COMMON CHORD TV6 PRODUCTION
COMMON CHORD TV6 PRODUCTION