Weather Word Wednesday: Graupel

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Graupel is often time confused with sleet or hail, but the formation of the precipitation is a little different.

If you were to look at the NOAA glossary, this is what you would find under the word graupel, “same as snow pellets or small hail.”

So we go to snow pellets for the scientific definition.

Graupel is precipitation, usually of brief duration, consisting of crisp, white, opaque ice particles, round or conical in shape and about 2 to 5 mm in diameter.

Think of graupel as nature’s Dippin’ Dots; the texture is similar to the sweet, frozen treat.

So how does graupel form?

Snow begins falling from the base of the cloud, then falls through a layer of air with supercooled water droplets, which are water drops that are 32° or colder, but not frozen.

Those supercooled droplets then freeze onto the snowflakes, resulting in tiny, white pellets that stay frozen as they hit the ground.

Unlike hail, they are soft and crushable. Graupel is most likely to occur in the spring and fall months.

Previous Weather Word Wednesday segments on Quad Cities Today at 11:

Inversion

Advection

Virga

Cap

Petrichor

Heat Burst

Storm Surge

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toddler was found dead following a mobile home fire early Monday in Walcott, police said.
Police: Toddler found dead after Walcott house fire
Nessiah Treverne Clark, of Davenport, 21, is charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a...
Davenport man charged in shooting that injured man
Smash Pizza opens brick and mortar in Bettendorf
Smash Pizza opens brick-and-mortar in Bettendorf
Union Pacific Railroad donating historic equipment. (PRNewsfoto/Union Pacific Corporation)
Donate food for a chance to view rare locomotives in Silvis
First Alert Day - SNOW!
First Alert Day Tuesday for accumulating snow

Latest News

Graupel
Weather Word Wednesday: Graupel
‘Beaver Blood Moon’ total lunar eclipse happening Nov. 8
‘Beaver Blood Moon’ total lunar eclipse happening Nov. 8
'Beaver Blood Moon' lunar eclipse expected Nov. 8
Catch the weather word every Wednesday on Quad Cities Today at 11.
Weather Word Wednesday: Inversion