CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Moline for battery, vehicular invasion charges

Dustin Patz, 29, is wanted by Moline police for aggravated battery and vehicular invasion.
Dustin Patz, 29, is wanted by Moline police for aggravated battery and vehicular invasion.(KWQC/Crime Stoppers)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 56 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Dustin Patz, 29, is wanted by Moline police for aggravated battery and vehicular invasion.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, he is 6-foot-1, 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know where he is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

