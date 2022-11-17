CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for help identifying vehicle involved in Milan shooting

If you know who they are, or know this vehicle, please contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or use the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.(KWQC/Crime Stoppers)
By KWQC Staff
Updated:
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - Milan police are asking for help identifying a vehicle and two people inside, involved in a shooting on Oct. 11.

The Milan Police Department responded about 12:43 p.m. Oct. 11 for a report of an alarm call at Blackhawk Bank and Trust, 334 West 2nd Avenue, according to police.

Police said a truck parked outside the Blackhawk Bank and Trust and the building were hit and had significant damage.

Accordoing to police as the time of the shooting, video surveillance showed two people in an early model 2000′s Red Dodge Durango with a black or grey stripe on the hood, a luggage rack on top and the driver-side mirror missing.

The suspects are considered to be armed and dangerous, police said.

If you know who they are, or know this vehicle, please contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or use the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

