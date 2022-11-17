Flurries and breezy today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - We will have another day with scattered flurries and snow showers today, however I don’t expect these to have an impact on area roads. A cold front will arrive around midday and behind it strong NW winds will arrive. This will send wind chills down to the single digits tonight. Overall the next few days will be breezy and cold with highs in the 20s, wind chills in the teens and mostly cloudy. Sunshine should return by Sunday and temps will gradually warm back to the 40s ahead of Thanksgiving next week.

TODAY: Snow flurries and turning breezy. High: 32º. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 17º Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Breezy and cold. High: 25º.

