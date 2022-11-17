DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -House of Bliss Wellness Spa promotes health and wellbeing in the Quad Cities.

Dionna Reed, owner of House of Bliss, discusses why she got into massage/body work and informs viewers about the myriad services offered including massage/lymphatic massage, non-invasive body contouring, post-surgical procedures, neck rejuvenation, sports/injury recovery, as well as facials and other beautification procedures.

Reed also sells products that she makes and uses while performing professional services.

House of Bliss Wellness Spa is located at 1804 3rd Avenue, Rock Island. Visit the website at https://www.bodyworkdoctor.com/ or call 309-558-4920.

