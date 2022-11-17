LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -The concept of a general store throughout history was that the retail space would carry just about anything and everything a household might need.

Now there is a new take on the general store--and it’s called Nest Modern General Store, 427 North Cody Road, LeClaire, located in the new building called Root 67.

Olivia Soseman is the owner and discusses the new store and the products carried. It is a contemporary, modern-day general store that stocks everyday homewares, specialty gift items and goods for the tastemaker.

For more information, visit the store’s Facebook page here or call 309-781-1254.

