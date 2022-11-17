Scam Alert: Moline police warns public of pretend officer phone scam

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Moline police are warning the community of a scammer posing as a Moline police officer.

According to Moline police, the scam artist portrays himself as Sgt. Matt Russell of the Moline Police Department. Then he tells the recipient of the call that they have federal warrants for their arrests.

He asks the recipient of the call to send them $4000 to take care of the warrants, police said. The caller requested the money be sent via a kiosk to transfer the money to Wal-Mart.

Moline police said they contacted the scam artist who tried the scam, and once he learned it was the police he ended the call quickly.

According to police, they will not call and ask for money, or post a bond via kiosks or money transfers. Police will also not call to tell you that you have an active warrant

Moline police said, “If someone calls you portraying to be Sgt. Russell or any member of this department asking you to wire money, hang up on them.”

If someone you know is in custody, they will call to ask for bond to be posted, police said. To post a bond, anyone will be asked to go to the police department or Rock Island County Jail to post it, and never done by a wire transfer.

