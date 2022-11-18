2022 Festival of Trees to kick off QC holiday season this weekend

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -This annual launch of Christmas celebrations in the Quad Cities is more than just a premier seasonal event, Festival of Trees is an important fundraiser for Quad City Arts. This year’s event will be open to the public Nov. 19-27, closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Quad Cities Live has reporter Kyle Kiel on location at the River Center to share details of this year’s event including the Festival of Trees Parade on Saturday, Nov. 19 that begins in downtown Davenport at 10 a.m.

Kim Van Seyac is also a guest in-studio to highlight some of the upcoming ticketed events, the Silent Disco and Premiere Party. A scan code is shared for mobile bidding, too.

