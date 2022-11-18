Buttercupp Candles expands into LeClaire

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -Buttercupp Candles has expanded to open a new location in the Root 67 building in LeClaire.

KC Cupp discusses the latest exciting information about the business including a new storefront located at 208 North Cody Road, LeClaire. He also shows off some of the impressive product line up.

Buttercupp Candles has a Moline location at 3201 Avenue of the Cities. There will be another future location planned to open at TBK Complex in Bettendorf.

Visit the business website at https://buttercuppcandles.com/ or call 309-429-2510.

