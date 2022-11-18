Juiced Up

Juiced Up
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Juiced Up is a new smoothie and juice bar located in North Park Mall in the former Whitey’s location near JC Penney court.

April Baugh joins PSL on location to demo her beverage line up and discuss her passion behind the business. The health benefits of juicing is explained in the Facebook post embedded below.

For more information, visit Juiced Up’s Facebook page here or call 563-505-9722. The address of North Park Mall is 320 West Kimberly Road, Davenport.

