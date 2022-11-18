La-Z-Boy can help you create ‘comfort and joy’ for the holidays and beyond

La-Z-Boy can help you create ‘comfort and joy’ for the holidays and beyond
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Maybe it’s time to freshen up your living space--especially during the holidays--when we want our homes to be even more cozy, inviting, and even dazzling (while staying within a budget).

Nancy Klemme of La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery in Davenport (locally owned and operated) joined the show to talk about how she and her team assist Quad Citizens to reach their design goals every day.

Klemme also stresses that the store contains many furniture and accessory options that can coordinate with other common purchases this time of year. Such as entertainment centers for the new TV investments or curio cabinetry, many electric fireplace options, and gorgeous throws and pillows.

La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery is located at 4775 Elmore Avenue, Davenport. The phone number is 563-355-7801.

