Man charged with robbing Davenport Dollar General

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested after police say he robbed a Davenport business Thursday.

Brandon Wayne Grambling, 38, faces one count of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison.

He is expected to appear in Scott County Court Friday morning via video arraignment.

Around 12:51 p.m. Thursday, Davenport police were called to Dollar General, 7510 Northwest Boulevard, for a report of a robbery.

Police said Grambling, who was making a purchase and counting out change, put his hands in his pockets and told the employee, “this is a stickup, if you don’t open the drawer I will shoot you.”

He told the employee to give him $20, which she did, and he left the store, police said.

Grambling was found at another business next door. Officers found the $20 bill on him before he was arrested, according to police.

