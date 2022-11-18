National Adoption Day

National Adoption Day
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -National Adoption Day will be observed on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 and Scott County, Iowa, is celebrating it in a big way this year.

Christa Hefel, Recruitment and Engagement Leader with Four Oaks Family Connections, and Peter Gierute, an attorney that handles family law cases and an adoptive father, talk about what’s planned and how several children will officially be adopted into families. being adopted out of foster care.

For more information on foster care and adoption, click here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Wayne Grambling, 38, of Davenport, faces one count of first-degree robbery, a Class B...
Man charged with robbing Davenport Dollar General
What Does Your Daddy Do is a children's book written by Joshua Page, a career electrician and...
Children’s book aims to spark interest in trade careers
Kyle Daniel DuPrey, of Leclaire.
LeClaire man arrested on sexual exploitation charges
According to police, Duprey was arrested on Nov. 16 by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department on...
Police: East Moline firefighter arrested on sexual exploitation charges
If you know who they are, or know this vehicle, please contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for help identifying vehicle involved in Milan shooting

Latest News

Eclectic Market and BABS Ball
Skylark to host Eclectic Market and BABS Ball this weekend
That Dam Shopping Trip
That Dam Shopping Trip 2022
FOT on QCL
2022 Festival of Trees to kick off QC holiday season this weekend
Eclectic Market and BABS Ball
Eclectic Market and BABS Ball at Skylark