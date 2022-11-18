DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -National Adoption Day will be observed on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 and Scott County, Iowa, is celebrating it in a big way this year.

Christa Hefel, Recruitment and Engagement Leader with Four Oaks Family Connections, and Peter Gierute, an attorney that handles family law cases and an adoptive father, talk about what’s planned and how several children will officially be adopted into families. being adopted out of foster care.

For more information on foster care and adoption, click here.

