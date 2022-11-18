‘Peppermint Forest’: The Kwik Star Festival of Trees kicks off Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Kwik Star Festival of Trees is back at the River Center starting Nov. 19 through Nov. 28.

The Quad City Arts said this year’s theme, ‘Peppermint Forest’ includes spectacular display of over 150 designer trees, rooms, hearth and homes, wreaths, gingerbread creations and other holiday gift shop items that are all sold to raise money for Quad City Arts in support of local arts programs through the Quad Cities.

This fun-filled event for all ages will continue to feature all the familiar attractions and special events that many have come to know and love with some new twists, including designer selfie stations throughout the event, online bidding for designer displays, a silent disco after party and a new Mad-Hatter style Sunday brunch, Quad City Arts said.

The 30th Annual Holiday Parade will take place in downtown Davenport at 10 a.m. Saturday and will air live on KWQC-TV6. The parade will also be live-streamed on KWQC’s website.

This free event features giant helium character balloons, including the debut of Optimus Prime, Animal from the Muppets, the Cheshire Cat and more, along with pageant queens, dance groups, floats, marching bands and of course your chance to see Santa.

This year’s parade grand marshals are:

Theresa Bryant, KWQC-TV6 weather anchor & reporter, who has been with the station since 1992, will serve as KWQC’s grand marshal.

Regional Development Authority Vice Board Chair Steve Geifman will serve as the RDA’s grand marshal.

Retired Geneseo Ag teacher Brian Stahl, a 42-year career employee of John Deere will serve as Deere & Company’s grand marshal.

Supply Chain Manager Mike Schneider will serve as Arconic’s grand marshal.

The procession will begin at 3rd Street and Pershing Avenue and will go west to Scott Street, turn left and make its way back east on 2nd Street, and finish at 2nd Street and Iowa Avenue. Co-title sponsors of the holiday parade are Arconic, John Deere, Regional Development Authority and KWQC.

Temporary no parking will be in effect Saturday in downtown Davenport due to the Festival of Trees parade. (KWQC) (KWQC)

The Festival of Trees is still cashless in 2022 and general admission tickets are now available for purchase online, the Quad City Arts said. There will be a FAST PASS lane for all prepaid admission tickets at the admissions gates.

Tickets are available for purchase at the doors during Festival hours, $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 2-10, and 2 and under is free. All IHMVCU Members can enjoy BOGO General Admission.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit: www.qcfestivaloftrees.com or call 309-793-1213.

Quad City Arts said volunteers are still needed to help create the magic of the Festivals of Trees, they said in a media release. When you sign up for a shift you receive a free admission ticket to come back and visit again. To register visit: www.qcfestivaloftrees.com/volunteer.

Special Events:

Nov. 18: Premiere Party

Nov. 19: FREE Holiday Parade

No. 20: A Rather Curious Brunch / Teddy Bear Tea

Nov. 22: SugarPlum Ball

Nov. 23: Celebrity Lunch

Nov. 26 Festival After Dark: Silent Disco

General Admission Days and Hours

Nov. 17: Santa’s Special Stars Private Tours

Nov. 18: Silver Bell Social Senior Event, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Nov. 19 : Festival Opens to Public 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 20: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Military Day $2 off all admission tickets for military families with military ID (Immediate family of military member only)

Nov. 21: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 22: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 23: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 24: CLOSED Thanksgiving Day

Nov. 25: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 26: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Family Day $1 off all admission / Festival After Dark 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ($10 upcharge with paid admission)

Nov. 27: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Santa’s hours differ from regular general admission and will be available at: www.qcfestivaloftrees.com

